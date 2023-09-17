Earthquakes Canada is monitoring what it is calling a swarm of earthquakes off Vancouver Island’s west coast.

There were three quakes this morning, most recently at around 8:20, 185 kilometres west of Port Hardy. There were two other quakes, including one 5.5 magnitude quake at around 4:30 am and an earlier quake before 3 am.

Earthquakes Canada says there have been more than 30 events since September 14, though none have been felt and currently the largest reported magnitude was this morning’s quake at 5.5.

All three quakes were within 200 kilometres of Port Hardy, at depths between 5 and 8 kilometres.

No damage was reported from the quakes. There is no tsunami warning in effect and none is expected.