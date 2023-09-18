Tomorrow will see the kick-off of a fundraiser to help families with critically ill children make their dreams come true.

Operating since 1986, the fundraiser is put on by Vancouver Island based Peninsula Co-op to aid the Help Fill a Dream Foundation. The foundation helps these families with travel costs associated with health care; medical or therapeutic equipment to address special needs; and therapeutic resources.

The fundraiser is held at 18 gas stations up and down the Island, from Langford and north to Campbell River. The fundraiser works by donating $0.05 from each litre of gas sold at any of the gas stations on Sept. 19.

“We are so grateful for Fuel good Day and the support it brings to Island families. For 36 years, we have been making dreams come true for children with life-threatening/critical conditions,” said Help Fill a Dream executive director Craig Smith.

“Dreams are powerful things as the represent hope. This Island, our home, inspires dreams and together we can make them come true.”

This year, one winner from each gas station will win a pair of tickets to a day of Canucks Training Camp at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, and the Hyatt Family Foundation will match all donations up to $25,000.

The foundation and its fundraiser make a profound difference in many lives of young children, including Maysa from Courtenay.

Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at only three weeks old, the 12-year-old’s story tells a life a strength and resilience. They say she goes through a daily regimen of eight to 12 medications per day and has been through 21 hospital stints along with her respiratory and physical therapies.

Despite the constant medical environment, they say Maysa still nurtures a dream in the world of Disney and wants to create lasting memories with her family.

“It’s heartwarming to see the community’s commitment to support our Island kids, many driving on fumes in the days leading up to the event so they can squeeze in as many litres as possible,” said Peninsula Co-op director of marketing and communications Lindsay Gaudette.

“We encourage everyone to rally together on Sept. 19 to fulfil kids dreams by filling their tanks.”

Winners of the tickets to the training camp will be announced on Wednesday.