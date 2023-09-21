BC Transits’ new UMO electronic Fare System is on its way to the Cowichan Valley and the transit provider will be hosting multiple information sessions ahead of the launch.

In the valley there will be 4 sessions taking place at the Cowichan Community Centre, Frank Jameson Community Centre, the Kerry Park Rec Centre and the Mill Bay Shopping Centre.

Box Office/Library Lobby, Cowichan Community Centre, 2687 James St Tues, Oct 3: 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Lower Program Room, Frank Jameson Community Centre, 810 6th Ave Tues, Oct 3: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Lounge Area, Kerry Park Rec Centre, 1035 Shawnigan-Mill Bay Rd Wed, Oct 4: 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Under Picnic Tent, Mill Bay Shopping Centre, 2720 Mill Bay Rd Thurs, Oct 5: 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm

The new fare system lets riders pay through launched in Victoria last month and is slowly rolling out across the island before hitting the rest of the province.