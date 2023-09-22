Subscribe to Local News
Annual Tour De Rock ride kicks off this weekend on the North Island

By Eric Richards
Photo courtesy of Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock

The Tour De Rock gets underway this weekend in Port Alice and it’s all for a good cause. 

The ride takes place over 14 days and will make stops in Port Hardy, Campbell River and Courtenay in the first week and then the riders will cover Ucluelet to Victoria in week two. 

In total riders will put just about 1200 kilometres onto their bikes by the time they wrap up in the South Island. 

It’s all put on by Cops for Cancer to raise money for pediatric cancer research and as of right now, the ride has raised over $460,000. 

The riders come from a variety of backgrounds from cops to paramedics to firefighters and each has an individual fundraising goal. 

Full Tour De Rock Schedule 
Sept. 23  Port Alice 
Sept. 24  Port Hardy, Port Mcneill 
Sept. 25  Woss, Sayward 
Sept. 26  Campbell River 
Sept. 27  Courtenay, Comox 
Sept. 28  Cumberland, Union Bay, Qualicum Beach, Parksville 
Sept. 29  Port Alberni 
Week 2 
Sept. 30  Ucluelet 
Oct. 1  Tofino, Nanaimo 
Oct. 2  Nanaimo, Ladysmith 
Oct. 3  Chemainus, Lake Cowichan, Duncan 
Oct. 4  Shawnigan Lake, Mill Bay, Westshore, Sooke 
Oct. 5  Oak Bay, Victoria, Sidney 
Oct. 6  Esquimalt, Saanich, Victoria 
