Cowichan Valley

Generous supporters overflow canoe with donated food

By Grant Warkentin
More than 1,700 pounds of food was donated for the Cowichan Valley Basket Society food bank on Sept. 19, during the Fill A Canoe fundraiser. Photo from North Cowichan / Duncan RCMP

The Fill-a-Canoe fundraiser last week collected more than 1,700 pounds of food donations to help locals in need.

A large canoe was set up in front of the Duncan Superstore on September 19 to collect donations for the food bank run by the Cowichan Valley Basket Society. The food drive was organized by North Cowichan and Duncan Indigenous Policing Services. They were assisted by food bank workers, loss prevention officers from Superstore, the Maklola Housing Society, Cowichan Valley Community Policing and Duncan’s House of Friendship Centre.

Along with enough food to overflow the canoe, they also collected $630 in cash donations. All donations go to the Cowichan Valley Basket Society.

