A new poll conducted by Research Co. found that 76% of British Columbians think “fake news” posted on social media and online publications is a threat to democracy in Canada.

The poll also found that 75% of BCers felt the same way about the polarization of political attitudes.

“More than a third of British Columbians aged 35-to-54 are not pleased with the state of democracy in Canada right now,” said President of Research Co Mario Canseco. That number drops to 27% among people aged 18 to 35.

On the municipal front, the survey asked residents their thoughts on some “contentious” proposals. One of those proposals asked respondents if they thought voting in municipal should be mandatory, with 47% saying yes.

Compared to the federal government, municipal governments fared much better in the eyes of respondents with 53% saying that local governments are very responsive to their needs.

A link to the published results can be found here.