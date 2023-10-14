Duncan City Council gets back to work on Monday with a couple of meetings.

They’ll start with a committee of the whole meeting, in which among other things, they will direct staff to lower the speed limits of several city streets, including parts of Canada Ave and Government street, to 40 kilometers per hour.

Then after a break, they will meet for a regular council meeting, in which they’ll receive delegations from the Primary Care Society and the Cowichan Public Art Gallery.

Then they’ll chat about a repair for the roof of city hall, which is currently projected to cost $675,000, and they will go over the plan to install the new playground at Centennial Park and some permissive tax exemptions before adjourning.

Meetings run at 3 pm for the Committee of the Whole and 6 pm for the Regular Council meeting on Monday, October 16.