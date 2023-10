As construction continues on the new Quw’utsun Secondary School, School District 79 (SD79) wants your help with what to do with the old high school.

The Board of Education is coming to the community to discuss the potential closure and disposal of the current Cowichan Secondary School.

They will be there to provide information and ask for your feedback on some important questions.

The event is happening at the current Cowichan Secondary on November 14th at 6 pm.