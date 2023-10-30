A Vancouver Island surfer, born and raised in Tofino, has qualified for the Paris Olympics next year after winning the bronze medal heat the Pan Am Games in Chile.

Eighteen-year-old Sanoa Dempfle-Olin defeated Costa Rica’s Leilani McGonagle on Monday, scoring a two-wave combined total of 10.00 compared to McGonagle’s 4.20.

The win allowed Dempfle-Olin to qualify for the games as she is the top surfer not already qualified.

She will go up against Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb, a world championship tour surfer, in the gold medal heat of the Pan Am Games.