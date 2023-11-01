A new coin from the Canadian Mint depicts a strange sighting in the skies over Duncan on January 1st, 1970.

So called the “Duncan Incident” the coin seeks to capture the thrilling story of a nurse who spotted a large saucer-shaped UFO floating outside of a patient’s window.

According to science writer Chirs Rutkowski, “The RCMP officer who investigated the case was puzzled and could not explain the incident.”

The coin’s art was created by artist Patrick Belanger who runs an art studio on Gabriola Island. This is the second design he’s made for Canada’s Unexplained Phenomena Series.

The coin also features glow-in-the-dark accents and the reverse side has an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II over top of a wormhole.