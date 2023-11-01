Canada will soon have a new ambassador to Germany, and the familiar face was once the premier of British Columbia.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced today that former premier John Horgan will be the next ambassador to Germany. In a statement from the prime minister’s office, they say Horgan has a proven track record dedicated to public service.

They add the navigated the B.C. government’s response to COVID-19 and was re-elected four consecutive times during his career.

“I congratulate John Horgan on his appointment as Canada’s ambassador to Germany,” said the prime minister.

“He is a passionate public servant and an experienced leader and I am confident that he will continue to serve Canada well and help advance our two countries’ common interests in this new role.”

The PMO adds that the embassy of Canada is located in Berlin, almost 10 per cent of Canadians claim at least partial German ancestry and around 400,000 Canadians travel to Germany each year.