Fall is the annual mating season for deer, when love makes them act a little bit crazy.

Rutting season has begun, when male deer show increased interest in females as well as increased aggression, often challenging and fighting other males.

And they don’t care if there are cars in their way. The BC transportation ministry says drivers need to be extra careful this time of year, as deer in rut can be unpredictable. The ministry says the greatest number of vehicle collisions with deer happen in November.

Rutting deer are most active at night, but they can run in front of vehicles anytime without warning.

The ministry says drivers should be especially watchful at dawn and dusk, when deer are more active. Other tips for drivers include:

- Advertisement -