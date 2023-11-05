In one month, humpback whales from the North Island coast will star on European TV as part of a world-famous documentary series.

Humpbacks are the focus of episode 7 of Planet Earth III, the BBC series narrated by Sir David Attenborough. The episode airs in Europe on December 3, and on December 16 via BBC America. It will air in Canada sometime in March.

The Port McNeill-based Marine Education and Research Society, which studies humpbacks, assisted with the episode and some of the members are featured. They are dedicated to research and education that promotes understanding and conservation of marine ecosystems.

Filming was done in 2021 and 2022 under a DFO licence, in the territory of the ‘Namgis and Mamalilikulla First Nations.