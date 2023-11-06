Transfer Beach in Ladysmith is getting a significant upgrade to its amphitheatre in the form of a semi-permanent shade tent.

Once purchased the new saddle-span style tent could be erected over the stage as needed and the hope is that having some shelter from the elements will allow the amphitheatre to be used year-round.

According to the Town, the tent has a unique design that will offer shade while also giving an uninterrupted view of the Ladysmith Harbour.

The 50,000 dollars of funding for the new tent is coming from the Island Coastal Economic Trust’s Community Placemaking Program.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture Chris Barfoot says the location of the amphitheatre on the harbour makes it prone to extreme weather and the new tent will help host performers and community events regardless of weather.

Barfoot says that the project “Recognizes that the Transfer Beach Park amphitheatre is a multi-faceted community amenity and is widely used year-round for Ladysmith’s largest events.”

To eliminate transportation costs, some of the funding will go to creating a storage solution for the tent, so it can stay on-site when it’s not in use.

MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan Doug Routley says “These upgrades will keep the beach and waterfront as an important area for the community to gather and spend time, and to put on events and celebrations that attract visitors to our region.”

To get a sneak peek of the tent and what the setup might look like the town provided a link to a YouTube video.