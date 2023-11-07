North Cowichan’s Municipal Hall could soon be home to part of a nationwide earthquake-sensing network.

Natural Resources Canada is developing an Earthquake Early Warning system and the Municipal Hall was selected as an ideal location for one of the sensors for the region.

According to NRCan, these seismic sensors can provide anywhere between a few seconds to tens of seconds of early warning in the event of a significant earthquake.

A report presented to Council says the sensor will cost around 30 dollars a year in electricity which would be paid for by Natural Resources Canada.

The sensor works by detecting the first wave of energy called the P-wave radiating from the earthquake before the more destructive S-wave hits.