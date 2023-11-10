Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Valley

Remeberance day will see many events around the Valley honour past and present service members

By Eric Richards
Remembrance Wreaths for Veterans - photo by Erica Fisher of Vista Radio

For Remembrance Day tomorrow, many events around the valley will be honouring military service members.  

The city of Duncan is holding a ceremony in Charles Hoey Park at 10:50 and will commence with two minutes of silence. 

At the Cobble Hill Hall, the ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a parade up the Cenotaph. 

Ceremonies will also happen at other locations: 

  • Chemainus Cenotaph at 11:00 a.m. 
  • Lake Cowichan Cenotaph at 11:00 a.m. 
  • Cenotaph Cobble Hill, 1468 Heigh Street (Garden of Remembrance), 11:00 a.m. 
  • Ladysmith Cenotaph, Rotary Memorial Peace Garden, 10:45 a.m. 

You can find more information on services on the Royal Canadian Legion website. 

