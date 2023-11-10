For Remembrance Day tomorrow, many events around the valley will be honouring military service members.

The city of Duncan is holding a ceremony in Charles Hoey Park at 10:50 and will commence with two minutes of silence.

At the Cobble Hill Hall, the ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a parade up the Cenotaph.

Ceremonies will also happen at other locations:

Chemainus Cenotaph at 11:00 a.m.

Lake Cowichan Cenotaph at 11:00 a.m.

Cenotaph Cobble Hill, 1468 Heigh Street (Garden of Remembrance), 11:00 a.m.

Ladysmith Cenotaph, Rotary Memorial Peace Garden, 10:45 a.m.

You can find more information on services on the Royal Canadian Legion website.