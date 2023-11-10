Two Cowichan Valley art collectors have donated millions of dollars worth of art to the Cowichan Public Art Gallery.

The donation comes from Fred and Ann Wurlitzer and the collection, valued at over 3 million dollars, features 32 Group of Seven paintings and works by Jean-Paul Riopelle.

According to CPAG, this is poised to be one of the largest art donations ever in Western Canada.

“This collection of master Canadian works will draw national and international visitors, making it a major economic engine for the valley,” said CPAG Director Jock Hildebrand.

The rollout of the Wurlitzer Collection will happen over 5 years but is contingent on CPAG hitting certain milestones. One of these milestones is constructing a new $35 million dollar extension to the existing gallery.