Keep an eye on your phone, as a Canada-wide test of the National Public Alerting System is happening on Wednesday.

According to the province, this test will go to all cellphones and interrupt radio and television broadcasts, with the goal of making sure that the system is ready in the event of a real emergency.

This comes after the province expanded its BC emergency alerts last year to include floods, wildfires, and extreme heat emergencies.

During this year’s record-breaking wildfire season, 24 alerts were issued by the province about evacuation alerts.

The test will start on Wednesday, November 15, at 1:55 p.m.