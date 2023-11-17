Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast

Screams haunting Quadra Island turn out to be sad goat and sheepish couple

By Grant Warkentin
Goat on a farm in autumn. Photo by Saif Siddique / Pexels

Screams in the dark on Quadra Island October 30 turned out to be just a very sad goat.

Quadra RCMP were called out to a call on the evening of October 30 that sounded like cries for help. Concerned that someone had fallen down a ravine, officers investigated and discovered the human-like cries were coming from a nearby property, and a sad mother goat. The owner told police the goat had recently had her kids removed and was calling for them.

The next night, on Halloween near the island’s cemetery, police were called to another report of screaming, but instead of ghouls and ghosts found two people in the back bushes who had apparently lost a scarf. The couple was cooperative with police and no one was in distress.

