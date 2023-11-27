BC Bike Race will be back for next year, and they plan to make some stops on Vancouver Island.

According to Bike Race president Dean Payne, they want to give the racers the best possible experience.

“Based on racer feedback, we’ve created some new options and brought back some old favorites for 2024,” said Payne.

The racing will start in Victoria, before moving to Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo, Campbell River, and Cumberland over the course of seven days.

The racers will arrive in Crofton on the third day, riding through Maple Mountain and Mount Tzouhalem.

On the fourth day, they will ride through several trails in Nanaimo, including Mount Benson.

Cumberland will see the racers ride through several local trails for Day Five and Day Seven of the race, with the last day to have a barbecue dinner and a beer garden.

For Campbell River, the riders will arrive on day six, riding through both the Snowden Demonstration Forest and Elk Falls Provincial Park.

The race is taking place from July 1 to 7 in 2024.