A resident of Galiano Island captured a pod of orcas playing together in a new video.

Douglas-Thistle Walker, a local chef on the Island, says on the day he saw the whales, a couple of things weren’t lining up for him, later deciding to go for a walk.

It was during that walk that he saw the whales.

“I stopped and was watching them for a while, they were kind of milling around for about a minute, which worked really well in my favor because they gave me the chance to get my phone out,” said Walker.

“I was filming them for a minute, and then they started breaching. It’s always amazing when you see one or two jump out of the water, but they all started doing it.”

- Advertisement -

He says because in the summer, you often see whales being followed by whale-watching boats, it was nice to see them having fun on their own.

After filming the video, he shared it with one of his friends, who then posted it to the Salish Sea Orca squad’s Instagram.

“Often times you see these incredible things but it’s rare that things line-up that you can actually film it,” said Walker.

“It’s nice to be able to share a moment like that for people who don’t get to see these things as often as I’m lucky enough to do.”