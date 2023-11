This Saturday Ladysmith RCMP along with Ladysmith Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance are inviting the public to help Cram the Cruiser.

The event will take place at Country Grocer on First Ave in Ladysmith from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and they are encouraging the public to bring nonperishable items:

Instant noodles

Canned fruit and veggies

Canned meats

School snacks

Crackers

Cooking oil

Dish soap

They are also accepting grocery gift cards and cash donations.