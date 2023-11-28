The government of BC says they are providing half a million dollars in funding to help community organizations that have experienced or are at risk of experiencing hate-related crimes.

Funding will be provided by the Anti-Hate Community Support Fund, and the province says they are encouraging places of worship, cultural community centres, and 2SLGBTQ+ organizations to apply.

According to a media release, organizations can receive up to $10,000 per grant application, and those groups who have more than one location can submit applications for up to three sites.

Applications are now open and will remain up until Mar. 31 or until all the funds have been allocated. The province says they will review all applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Anti-Hate Community Support Fund is part of the civil forfeiture office and works to ensure all profits from unlawful activity are seized and reinvested into the community.

For an application, or more information, visit the province’s website.