Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor says the time freighters can remain at anchorages off Vancouver Island and in the Gulf Islands will be reduced to two weeks.

The NDP passed an amendment to Bill C-33 that will require the transport minister to direct vessels out of the Salish Sea if they have been anchored for longer than 14 days.

There is currently no time limit on how long freighters can remain anchored.

MacGregor is pleased to see the government finally recognize the harmful impact to coastal communities and marine ecosystems.

“After years of calls from New Democrats, First Nations, environmental groups and locals, the Liberals are finally listening.”

- Advertisement -

He says the amendments won’t alleviate this problem altogether, but the 14-day limit will bring relief to coastal communities and put more pressure on the Vancouver Port Authority to implement a modern vessel arrival system.

Environmental groups, First Nations, and residents along the coast have expressed concerns over the environmental impact of the anchored freighters on clam beds, prawns, oysters, and endangered species, such as southern resident Orcas.

The NDP says these changes are a much needed first step to bring relief to coastal residents and First Nations who’ve been dealing with the pollution and waste these anchorages bring.