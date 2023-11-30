RCMP says with the increase in online purchases during the holiday season everyone to be extra cautious and make extra effort to protect their identity.

The holiday season tends to bring out the best in some, and the worst in others, and police say criminals will stop at nothing to steal your hard-earned money and rob you of recently purchased gifts and squash memories that would have been created during the Christmas season.

According to the RCMP’s website, in 2022 the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre received fraud and cybercrime reports across the country totaling $530 million in losses by those who were targeted. They add it is a 40 per cent increase from 2021 when Canadians lost $380 million due to fraud.

However, they say there is a silver lining and offer up 12 ways to make sure you don’t fall victim to fraud this season.

RCMP say education on fake websites, keeping receipts, making neighbours aware of travel arrangements, being aware of fake charities, and not leaving parcels in your vehicle are just a few ways to make sure people do not fall victim to theft and crime.

However, they add the best defense is just being smart, and using common sense is the best way to stay safe and to ensure everyone has a festive holiday season.

For more information, and additional tips, visit the RCMP’s website or call your local detachment.