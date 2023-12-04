Traffic will be affected on Duncan’s Canada Ave later this week as constructions crews test fit another aspect of the new flood gate.

Stone Pacific Contracting says that they’re going to be testing the fit of four underground flood gate panels that will be put into use in the event of significant flooding.

It’s another step in the construction process that they’ve been working on in the area to help mitigate the effects of flooding on the heavily travelled road.

As for this test’s effects on traffic, Stone Pacific says they’ll have single-lane alternating traffic patterns in place for the day, starting at 9 am with a few brief full closures at different points.

“Full stoppage of traffic is anticipated four times, each with an estimated stoppage time of 10 minutes, and a maximum of 20 minutes,” reads a Stone Pacific press release. “These stoppages will take place while a crane installs panels in the northbound lane, while the inspectors check the fit of the panels, and during their removal. Stoppage of traffic includes pedestrians, bicyclists and special needs power chairs. Southbound traffic will have access to Philip Street.”