The provincial government says they’re committed to pushing toward a cleaner economy by increasing action on reducing plastic pollution.

In July the province announced the Single-Use and Plastic Waste Prevention Regulation to limit the use of plastic in the production of shopping bags, disposable food service accessories, oxo-degradable plastics and food-service packaging made from polystyrene foam, PVC, PVDC, compostable and biodegradable plastics.

The Ministry of Environment Change Strategy says some rollout has already started and adjustments are being made to the rollout under BC’s regulation until July 15.

“When more time is needed to source such alternatives for some products, such as PVC film wrap, polystyrene foam trays used for meat products, additional time will be allowed before they are prohibited,” the province says in a media release.

The province says part of its action to reduce plastic waste and pollution includes investing approximately $40 million in the CleanBC Plastics Action Fund, and an additional $46 million in new composting facilities.

New regulations are expected to be implemented starting Dec. 20 by banning plastic utensils, and pre-packed funded food service accessories, with the final date scheduled for July 1, 2030.

For a complete timeline and implementation strategies visit the BC government’s website.