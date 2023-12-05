The Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) has decided to sell the World’s Largest Hockey Stick (WLHS) and puck.

The CVRD says the stick has reached the end of its serviceable life and that its Douglas-fir structure have decayed to the point that it must be replaced or removed to ensure public safety.

It was initially built for Vancouver’s Expo 86, before being moved to the Cowichan Community Centre in 1988.

The decision to sell comes after a public survey showed little interest and support for the landmark. It found a majority of respondents think it’s not important to maintain the record for the world’s largest stick and puck, the landmark doesn’t provide significant importance to the region and they don’t support replacing it.

City of Duncan Counsellor Tom Duncan, acting chair of the Cowichan Core Recreation Commission says we’ve been fortunate to have the stick for so many years.

“We are so fortunate to have had the opportunity to have the WLHS as part of the Cowichan Community Centre for so many years,” says Duncan. “It’s been a community icon and many will be sad to see it go. However, we are really excited to see what proposals come forward on possible future uses for the WLHS.”

The commission has directed staff to decommission the landmark in 2024. While that process begins, they believe someone may have interest in taking buying the stick and puck as is, so they’ll be opening an expression of interest process in the future.

If you’re interested in buying the big stick, proposals can be submitted soon on the CVRD website.