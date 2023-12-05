The federal Conservatives say they have nominated their candidate for the North Island – Powell River riding.

The party announced that Aaron Gunn will be running as a Conservative in the next federal election against current seat holder Rachel Blaney.

The Campbell Riverite previously served in the Canadian Army Reserves and worked with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. They add he has also made successful documentaries and has a large social media presence.

While he is proud of his work, he says he decided to move into politics after making his documentaries.

“I believe in putting taxpayers first, respecting our constitutional rights and supporting the hard-working men and women who built and continue to build this country every single day,” said Gunn.

Gunn adds he is excited to be part of the Conservatives and run in the next election.