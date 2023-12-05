The atmospheric river that brought heavy rain to the region beginning yesterday has prompted high water alerts from the River Forecast Centre.

For Vancouver Island, a high stream flow advisory has been issued as river levels increase.

There is no major flooding expected, but there is the possibility of minor flooding in low-lying areas.

On the Sunshine Coast there is a flood watch issued by the River Forecast Centre.

As the level of streams and rivers rise, there is the threat that areas adjacent to rivers may flood.

Rivers were expected to rise quickly beginning on Monday, with the flows peaking today and Wednesday.

The storm brought higher freezing levels in the mountains increasing the possibility of snow melt and rain falling on snow that’s already accumulated.

The melting snow in addition to heavy rainfall can result in greater runoff into streams.