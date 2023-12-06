The province’s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe will be retiring when her third term of appointment ends in February.

Lapointe made the announcement Wednesday, adding it will mark 13 years as chief coroner and over 30 years as a member of the B.C. Public Service.

After starting her public service career in 1995 as a coroner, Lapointe says she has held positions in the Coroners Service, Corrections Branch and the province’s Civil Forfeiture Office.

She adds her years as chief coroner have been both humbling and challenging but has been a highlight of her career.

“The work of a coroner is a challenging one, investigating the circumstances of deaths to provide information and assistance to families and communities devastated by the sudden loss of their loved ones,” said Lapointe.

“For every tragic loss, the coroner must consider whether there is an opportunity to prevent similar deaths in the future. In this way, the role of the coroner, which may seem a bleak one, provides an opportunity to advance meaningful change.”

Lapointe adds that over the years, she has valued the collegiality of her chief coroner and chief medical examiner counterparts across the country and provincially.

“My colleagues at the BC Coroners Service have been a source of inspiration,” said Lapointe. “Working 24/7 in every part of our province, B.C.’s coroners and support staff are kind, compassionate and dedicated.”

Over the next few months, she says she will continue to oversee investigations, inquests and death review panels.

Lapointe’s third term officially ends on Feb. 18, and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General will initiate a recruitment process to choose her successor.