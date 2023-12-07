The province says Highway 4 at the Cameron Lake Bluffs area will be closed temporarily tomorrow to clean up debris left from heavy rain.

The section between Parksville and Port Alberni will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. so crews can clear and remove rock that fell into catchment areas on Tuesday.

A minor rockslide was intercepted by the rockfall mitigation barrier and fencing, and geotechnical engineers say the road is safe for travel, according to the province.

The highway will reopen to traffic once the work is done, they add no further closures are planned.