Subscribe to Local News
STUFF THE TRUCK
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastHighway 4 to close temporarily tomorrow for debris clean up
Island & Coast

Highway 4 to close temporarily tomorrow for debris clean up

By Justin Waddell
Photo from Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

The province says Highway 4 at the Cameron Lake Bluffs area will be closed temporarily tomorrow to clean up debris left from heavy rain.

The section between Parksville and Port Alberni will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. so crews can clear and remove rock that fell into catchment areas on Tuesday.

A minor rockslide was intercepted by the rockfall mitigation barrier and fencing, and geotechnical engineers say the road is safe for travel, according to the province.

The highway will reopen to traffic once the work is done, they add no further closures are planned.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM