Airports on Vancouver Island are getting early Christmas presents from the Ministry of Transportation: new snow-clearing equipment.

The federal ministry announced $12 million in funding this week for airports in BC. Campbell River is getting more than $500,000 to purchase a new four-by-four snowplow, which will be used to remove and control ice and snow on runways, taxiways and the apron. Nanaimo and Tofino are getting loaders worth more than $330,000 each to serve the same function.

On the central coast, the Bella Bella airport is getting a $5.5 million upgrade to remove rocks and terrain that intrude on takeoff and landing airspace, improving airport safety.

The funding is through the federal Airports Capital Assistance Program.