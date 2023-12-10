BC has appointed an Indigenous chief justice for the first time in history.

On Friday Leonard Marchand was appointed as the new chief justice of BC, and chief justice of the Court of Appeal for the Yukon.

Attorney-General Niki Sharma says in a statement she congratulates Marchand on his appointment, his exceptional legal expertise, and dedication to justice.

Marchand is a member of the Okanagan Indian Band and the Syilx people.

Sharma says he has dedicated much of his career to advancing reconciliation for Indigenous Peoples, including leading civil claims on behalf of residential school survivors, and helping to negotiate the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement in 2005.

She says his experience and legal insights make him an outstanding choice for the chief justice position.