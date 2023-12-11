In time for the holiday season, multiple Vancouver Island non-profits are benefitting from donations from Western Forest Products.

According to the forestry company, it has made $100,000 in donations this year to community-based organizations in B.C. and Washington State.

On Vancouver Island, those include $5,000 to Chemainus Harvest House, $10,000 to Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank and $10,000 to the Campbell River and District Food Bank.

Executive director Joanne Watson says over the last year, they have seen a lot of growth that has not necessarily been positive.

“We’ve seen a 36 per cent increase in children under the age of 17 and a 57 per cent increase in seniors per month, amounting to an overall distribution of over 3,100 hampers per month,” said Watson.

- Advertisement -

“Single parents and working families are also experiencing food insecurity with the high cost of housing, plus the added stress of Christmas expenses at this time of year.”

Chemainus Harvest House Food Bank coordinator Emily Holmes adds that the funding is even more important with the large area they serve.

“This Christmas our numbers have doubled, and we are seeing an increase in need for all our families as they struggle with the increase in costs for food and housing,” said Holmes.

“We are grateful for the support from Wester Forest Products that goes towards the costs of providing a little extra at Christmas time.”

Loaves and Fishes North Island operations manager Josh Morgan adds that the $10,000 donation will help provide over $50,000 worth of food for people in need through their food recovery distribution program.

More information and interested applicants can review eligibility requirements and apply here.