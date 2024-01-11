A major North American off-road cycling event will return to Vancouver Island in 2024.

The Belgian Waffle Ride held its first Canadian event last May in the Cowichan Valley and organizers were impressed by the “mix of roots, rocks, roads and unroads” beneath the west coast forest canopy.

This year, the event will be held in the Cowichan Valley again on the third weekend in September.

On the tour’s website, the BWF praises “the passionate locals who build and maintain trails,” and the extreme variety, from downhill daredevil descents to flowing cross-country trails.

This time the waffle ride is partnering with Platinum Racing, organizer of triathlons, cycling and running events in Western Canada.

Platinum Racing president Tom Bamford says the partnership is the perfect fit given the limitless possibilities of trails, gravel roads, and varied terrain.

The second annual BWR BC event has three distances for riders of various skill and stamina, featuring the longer Waffle Ride of more than 200 kilometres, the half-as-long Wafer Ride for those lacking the serious training needed for the full Waffle ride, and the shorter and less strenuous Wanna Ride.

The Belgian Waffle Ride Unroad Expo and race festivities for riders, cycling enthusiasts, and onlookers will be located at Providence Farm this year.

The annual tour attracts professional riders and amateurs to its events in California, North Carolina, Utah, Mexico, Arizona, and British Columbia.