Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies of Vancouver plan to build a battery manufacturing facility on Vancouver Island.

A news release issued by Energy Plug says they will be partners in a joint venture, with Malahat Nation holding a majority ownership of 51 per cent, while the energy storage company will have 49 per cent ownership.

The facility is expected to employ 100 workers and produce 100 Megawatts of battery packs in its first year and one-thousand Megawatts by the fifth year.

The initial focus will be on lithium-iron-phosphate battery technologies.

The facility could become the largest in Canada for the manufacturing and assembly of Battery Energy Storage Systems.

Tristan Gale, Executive Director of Environment and Sustainable Development at Malahat Nation, says the plan is to create the “highest quality, locally produced battery technology to enhance industry while building a model that enables sustainability, energy independence and environmental objectives.”

The 100,000-square-foot facility will be located on Malahat First Nation’s business park near Highway-1.

The joint venture will see the Malahat Nation construct the facility, while Energy Plug will provide the technology, leadership, sales and strategic partnerships.

The facility is expected to be up and running in 2025.