Paper production at the Catalyst Crofton pulp and paper mill will remain indefinitely curtailed, affecting approximately 75 workers, but pulp operations employing about 400 will continue.

Mill owner, Paper Excellence of Richmond, says “market dynamics, inflationary pressures on raw materials, energy cost opportunities, and a lack of local domestic fibre caused substantial increases in operating costs,” impacting the current and future financial viability of the paper operation.

Blair Dickerson, Vice President, Public Affairs, says the company recognizes “the difficulty this decision has placed on both our employees and the Cowichan Valley community,” and says they will work to minimize negative impacts where possible.

Paper Excellence says it will focus on making the pulp operations cost competitive and aligned with the company’s overall business strategies and direction.

Paper Excellence says it remains fully committed to growing the specialty business.