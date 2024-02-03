Softwood lumber producers in BC will soon have to pay more in duties to access the US market.

The US Department of Commerce is increasing anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber from 8% to nearly 14%. Federal trade minister Mary Ng says the duties already hurt customers on both sides of the border, and this will make housing even less affordable for Americans.

The BC government also weighed in, echoing Ng’s disappointment. In a joint statement ministers say the duties lead to higher prices and unstable markets on both sides of the border. They say Canada and the US need to work together to build a stronger forest sector.

The increased duties will kick in sometime in summer.