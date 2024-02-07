This afternoon, a protest was held in Duncan outside the Cowichan Valley Regional District building on Ingram Street.

Protestors were there rallying against the Cowichan Estuary Restoration Project that got underway this summer.

Attendees brought multiple tractors and parked them in front of the building.

The RCMP was on site as well.

In a Facebook post, the Downtown Duncan BIA said people should expect some traffic “snafus” and that businesses should notify clients and customers in advance.