An information session for a new pedestrian and cycling overpass for Highway 1 was held at Quamichan School this week.

The session gave attendees a preview of what the design might look like and an overview of how people will use the overpass.

It will connect University Way and the business park across the highway with two staircases and a fenced-in walkway according to the design plans.

The province expects foot traffic in the area to increase with the opening of the new Quw’utsun Secondary School.

Now that the information session has wrapped up, designs will be finalized before construction begins.