A Cowichan Valley Charity is worried about the safety of its staff and is calling on North Cowichan Council to act.

That from the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation Board Chair, David Robertson who says their office on James Street is increasingly impacted by substance use.

In a letter to North Cowichan Council, Robertson adds that there is a rising number of incidents like fires, vandalization of personal property and aggressive behaviour towards CDHF staff.

“This not only poses a direct threat to our property and a potential loss of donor funds but also requires us to involve law enforcement and emergency services to address these hazardous situations,” reads the letter.

The letter requests the North Cowichan Council act by increasing police presence and patrols in the area and enhancing outreach programs to support those struggling with addiction.

In the meantime, a protest against street disorder and open drug use is scheduled for February 16th outside of the Good Neighbors thrift store that burned down last weekend.