Services are being held for former Cowichan Tribes chief William “Chip” Seymour, who passed away earlier this week.

A formal funeral service will be held for Seymour at St. Edwards Church on Maple Bay Road on Friday, February 16, at 9 am.

Seymour had served as Cowichan Tribes councilor for four terms before ascending to the role of chief. He served as chief for another four terms, from 2013 until 2022.

Cowichan Tribes released a statement earlier in the week recognizing his impact on their community. Since then more messages have surfaced from other community leaders.

Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples wrote in a social media post that he taught her much in her role.

“I valued him as a mentor, a colleague, a respected elder and a dear friend. I will miss our long talks, our texts but I will never forget what you taught me, that I will carry close to my heart,” she wrote. “May your next journey be as far out as you Chief Chip.”

North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas wrote that Seymour was a well-respected leader not only for Cowichan Tribes but across the broader Cowichan region.

“I had a chance a work with former Chief Seymour, and always appreciated his strong advocacy for Cowichan Tribes members, his deep understanding of the challenges facing his community, and his commitment to advancing reconciliation with non-Indigenous people, including with North Cowichan,” wrote Douglas.