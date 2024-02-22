Subscribe to Local News
Cowichan Tribes issues boil water advisory for Boys Road area
Cowichan Valley

Cowichan Tribes issues boil water advisory for Boys Road area

By Eric Richards
Boiling water on a stove. Sharon Vanhouwe, MyCowichanValleyNow.com.

Cowichan Tribes issued a boil water advisory Wednesday, February 21 for a few streets around Boys Road until further notice.

In a release, they say it’s due to a recent water main break and while it has been repaired, they are still waiting for water quality test results.

Affected areas:

  • Stalou Rd
  • Mulaqw Rd
  • Theik Rd
  • Statlou Crescent
  • Khwowutsun Way and Khowutsun Crescent
  • Daniels Crescent and Smith Rd

They add that any water used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and cooled off before using.

Cowichan Tribes asks you to follow the advisory until it is lifted.

