Cowichan Tribes issued a boil water advisory Wednesday, February 21 for a few streets around Boys Road until further notice.
In a release, they say it’s due to a recent water main break and while it has been repaired, they are still waiting for water quality test results.
Affected areas:
- Stalou Rd
- Mulaqw Rd
- Theik Rd
- Statlou Crescent
- Khwowutsun Way and Khowutsun Crescent
- Daniels Crescent and Smith Rd
They add that any water used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and cooled off before using.
Cowichan Tribes asks you to follow the advisory until it is lifted.
- Advertisement -