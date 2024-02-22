North Cowichan Duncan RCMP confirmed that an investigation has been opened regarding a confrontation that occurred at a protest in Duncan last Friday.

In a press release local group Canadian Citizens Against Crime and Public Drug Abuse says that multiple counter-protestors ‘assaulted’ a speaker after the rally.

The release claims that a man pepper sprayed the speaker as they walked to their vehicle which was parked at Cowichan Secondary School.

Corporal Alex Bérubé with the Island RCMP confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into the matter.