A Cowichan Valley mother is sounding the alarm after an on Maple Bay Road where she says two men tried to stop her daughter’s vehicle and open the doors.

Julie Grimsson took to social media to warn others of the incident where she says one man jumped in front of the car and proceeded to yell at her daughter through the windows.

Grimsson says that the police were notified and others in the community have shared similar experiences they’ve had on Maple Bay Road.

Corporal Alex Berube with Island RCMP says that the North Cowichan Duncan detachment is aware of the incident and is actively investigating.