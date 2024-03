After a lengthy closure, Highway 1 has been re-opened just south of Mill Bay.

The southbound lanes had been closed while Shawnigan Lake RCMP investigated a two-vehicle collision where the highway intersects Butterfield Road.

The road closed just before 10:00 am and re-opened just before 1:30 pm this afternoon, a detour around the incident was in place throughout the investigation.

Police haven’t provided many details on exactly what happened yet.