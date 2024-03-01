A proposed 19.33% tax increase for the CVRD has met some stiff opposition from residents, some of whom protested the latest board directors meeting on February 28.

The increase was due in part to the board’s decision to top up the regional parks acquisition fund.

Jackie Broughton is a concerned resident who delivered a petition opposing the tax increase to the board.

“Many residents of the CVRD are suffering financially in ways that I’m not sure is fully realized by those who are making our decisions,” said Broughton.

CVRD Board Chair Aaron Stone highlighted that 6.17 percent of the increase comes from a previous referendum on recreation.

While the budget is still in its draft stage, the board voted to reduce the parks acquisition fund, which will bring the overall increase down to 16.3 percent.

The board is expected to finalize the budget early this month.

Meantime, Duncan Council moved to reduce its proposed tax increase to 7.54 percent.