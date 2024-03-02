For tonight, the BC Ferries website will have an outage.

The ferry-line says they are performing routine scheduled maintenance of their systems to improve the digital experience, security, and performance.

As a result, both the website and app will not be available from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am tomorrow.

If you need assistance during the outage, you can call their customer service centre at 1-888-223-3779. The agents will be available until 10:00 pm.

BC Ferries apologizes for the inconvenience.