The province is working on making in-vitro fertilization more accessible through an upcoming program.

These services bring eggs and sperm together in a lab to allow the egg to be fertilized. Once that is done, the egg is placed in the uterus.

The goal of this program is to make the service more affordable for people who want to start a family, with Premier David Eby saying that infertility and other barriers can take a toll on someone’s well-being.

“Being able to have a child shouldn’t depend on how much money you make, who you love or your relationship status,” said Eby.

They say the program will fund treatment and medication for a single cycle, with age consideration, service delivery options, and care pathways to be determined through consulting a clinical group this year.

$68 million will be invested to start work on the program as part of Budget 2024.

It is set to launch on April 1, 2025.